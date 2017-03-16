NEWS

NFL player accepts prom invitation from Wisconsin girl

A Wisconsin teen threw a hail mary pass on social media for a prom date. (WPVI)

A Wisconsin teen threw a Hail Mary pass on social media for a prom date.

It was worth it she says, a player from her favorite NFL team has said yes!

Seventeen-year-old Ava Tarantino reached out to Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Le'veon Bell on twitter.

He challenged her to get 600-retweets of their exchange, and then he'd agree to be her date.

Ava reached that goal and then some.

Fourteen hundred re-tweets later, the football pro said, "Where's my boutonniere?"

Ava said, "I'm one of the biggest Le'Veon Bell fans. I write on all of my papers Le'Veon Bell, it's everywhere. The story just proves the power of social media is crazy. There's so many positive things that can come out of it."

But there is one more obstacle to Ava's glitter ball dreams.

High school administrators are waiting for a formal attendance request from Bell, which they would have to approve, since he is 25, over an age limit for prom attendees.

He says he'd also bring his mother and girlfriend, who has offered to help Ava with her hair and makeup.
