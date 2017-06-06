NEWS

NJ Transit bus driver shot, killed in Gloucester County

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey Transit bus driver was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a garage in the 6000 block of Black Horse Pike.

Police are investigating this as a homicide, but say they do not believe this was a random shooting.

A search for a suspect continues.

