WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --A New Jersey Transit bus driver was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in Washington Township, Gloucester County.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a garage in the 6000 block of Black Horse Pike.
Police are investigating this as a homicide, but say they do not believe this was a random shooting.
A search for a suspect continues.
