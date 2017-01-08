Service is suspended on the River Line after a NJ Transit train caught fire in Florence.It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday along the 2000 block of Route 130.Officials say a River Line train carrying 40 passengers caught fire while en route to the Florence Station.Everyone made it off the train OK.Ambulances were called to the scene to help keep the stranded passengers warm.Service has been suspended in both directions between Bordentown and Burlington Town Center.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as details emerge in this developing story.