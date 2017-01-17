No sitting signs taken down at Rittenhouse Square

RITTENHOUSE SQUARE (WPVI) --City officials say people can once again sit on the walls in Rittenhouse Square.
Signs banning wall-sitting were removed Tuesday morning, following widespread outrage.
Criticism included a tweet from Mayor Jim Kenney over the weekend, saying "sit where you want."
Regarding Rittenhouse Square, I'm frustrated too. This government is very large and at times things just get by you. Sit where you want. ??— Jim Kenney (@JimFKenney) January 15, 2017
The Parks Department had put the signs up last week to protect the recently-restored limestone walls.