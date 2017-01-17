NEWS

No sitting signs taken down at Rittenhouse Square
City officials say people can once again sit on the walls in Rittenhouse Square. (WPVI)

RITTENHOUSE SQUARE (WPVI) --
City officials say people can once again sit on the walls in Rittenhouse Square.

Signs banning wall-sitting were removed Tuesday morning, following widespread outrage.

Criticism included a tweet from Mayor Jim Kenney over the weekend, saying "sit where you want."


The Parks Department had put the signs up last week to protect the recently-restored limestone walls.
