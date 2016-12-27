NEWS

NYPD: Backpack that triggered Trump Tower evacuation was filled with toys

(Photo/@cielo_celest via Twitter)

NEW YORK CITY --
A portion of Trump Tower in New York City was evacuated after a suspicious package later deemed to be harmless was found inside the building Tuesday.


Just before 5 p.m., the NYPD said a backpack was found in a public space area in the Fifth Avenue building.

Officers cleared parts of the building while investigators went into see what was in the bag.

Video on social media shows people running to get out of the building:


A short time later, the NYPD determined the package was safe. The bag was filled with children's toys. An "all clear" has been given by officers at the scene.
