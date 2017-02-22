NEWS

Officials: Barking dogs saved homeowner in Cape May Co. fire

Fire raced through a home in Cape May County, New Jersey early Wednesday. (WPVI)

GOSHEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials say barking dogs appear to have saved the life of a homeowner in an early morning fire in Cape May County, New Jersey.

An Action News viewer captured video of the intense flames engulfing the home on the 100 block of Reeds-Beach Road in Goshen, Middle Township.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say at least one of four dogs inside the residence barked when the fire started and alerted the homeowner.

The fire caused the roof to collapse.

Action News is told the flames spread to a nearby shed and two boats on the property before firefighters got the upper hand.

No injuries were reported, but the home appears to be a total loss, officials say.

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
