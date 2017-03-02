NEWS

Officials investigating fatal shooting in Camden

Camden County officials are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Camden County officials are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Police responded to the area of 4th and Mount Vernon streets in Camden around 8:36 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man shot.

Responding officers located the victim, identified as 28-year-old Carlos Rosa, suffering from gunshot wounds inside of his vehicle.

He was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective James Brining at (856) 225-8439 or Camden County Police Detective S. Donlon at (856) 757-7420.

