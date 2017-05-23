***FALSE EMERGENCY ALERT*** You may have seen this message on your TV tonight.There is NO emergency. This message went out in error #ReadyNJ pic.twitter.com/qzh0l9rZ03 — NJOEM (@ReadyNJ) May 24, 2017

A Nuclear Power Plant Warning that appeared on television screens in Salem and Cumberland counties in New Jersey Tuesday night was an errant message, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management tells Action News.The Office of Emergency Management says the message was not meant to go out and there is no emergency.On social media, NJOEM called it a false emergency alert."You may have seen this message on your TV tonight.There is NO emergency. This message went out in error," the NJOEM said.On Twitter, Vineland Fire & OEM said, "Disregard the emergency broadcast message for an emergency at the Salem Nuclear Plant. Sent in error."Officials are trying to figure out how it was released and are working to resolve the issue.The message read: "A civil authority has issued a NUCLEAR POWER PLANT WARNING for the following counties/areas: Cumberland; Salem, NJ; at 8:54 p.m. on MAY 23, 2017 Effective until 9:54 P.M."The Office of Emergency Management says they are being flooded by calls, but, again, there was no emergency.----------