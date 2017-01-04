NEWS

Ohio girl finds porn in Wii game case
An Ohio family says Christmas morning was disaster. Their daughter opened the box to her new Wii, and found porn.

Seven-year-old Mackenzie Blankenship was immediately confused.

She asked her mom why there were naked people on the disc.

That's when her mom saw an X-rated movie from 2008 inside the box.

Mackenzie's mom says, she bought the game at Target the week before Christmas and it was sealed.

She even had to get a store associate to unlock a case to purchase it.

Target has apologized and offered the family a gift card for the value of the game.
