Ohio girl finds porn in Wii game case

An Ohio family says Christmas morning was disaster. Their daughter opened the box to her new Wii, and found porn.Seven-year-old Mackenzie Blankenship was immediately confused.She asked her mom why there were naked people on the disc.That's when her mom saw an X-rated movie from 2008 inside the box.Mackenzie's mom says, she bought the game at Target the week before Christmas and it was sealed.She even had to get a store associate to unlock a case to purchase it.Target has apologized and offered the family a gift card for the value of the game.