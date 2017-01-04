NEWS

Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident (PHOTOS)

BROOKLYN, New York (WPVI) --
New York City authorities say more than 100 people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block at a Brooklyn station.

Fire officials at the scene Wednesday said metal that appeared to be from a rail pierced the bottom of the train and the wheels lifted up. They said the crash also damaged a work area beyond the tracks.


Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the train was moving very slowly. He said it "wasn't really a derailment."

Eleven of the injured were taken to hospitals. Officials at the scene estimated that 600 to 700 people were on the train.

They said many passengers were standing as they prepared to get off the train.

The cause is under investigation.
Related Topics:
newstrain derailmentu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Black Box Suggests Mechanical, Pilot Error to Blame for Russian Military Plane Crash
Inside Obama and Netanyahu's Strained Relationship
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
Retaliation for Russian Election Hack Could Be Announced Soon
More News
Top Stories
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
Police: Woman stabbed in the face in West Philly
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Pedestrian seriously injured in Wilmington crash
Woman accused of stalking NJ family appears in court
Hot mic picks up V.P. Biden revealing future plans
Off-duty Philly cop arrests robbery suspect in Delaware
Show More
Shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino not for sale
Multi-alarm fire at Lehigh County greenhouse
Fires damage two tractor trailers in Frankford
Chester police department stretched thin, mayor says not true
Murder case dismissed against fmr. wrestler Snuka
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos