Parents cited after baby left in stolen SUV

BROOMALL, Pa. (WPVI) --Marple Township police tell Action News they've cited the parents of a baby left in the backseat of a stolen SUV in Broomall, Delaware County.
The 1-year-old's parents have been cited with a summary offense of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle.
The SUV was left running with the doors unlocked at the Shoppes at Sproul Plaza.
Police quickly tracked down the stolen vehicle Saturday and arrested the alleged car thief, 22-year-old Dillon Valenti.
The little girl was not harmed.