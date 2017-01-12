NEWS

Parents cited after baby left in stolen SUV

BROOMALL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Marple Township police tell Action News they've cited the parents of a baby left in the backseat of a stolen SUV in Broomall, Delaware County.

The 1-year-old's parents have been cited with a summary offense of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle.

The SUV was left running with the doors unlocked at the Shoppes at Sproul Plaza.

Police quickly tracked down the stolen vehicle Saturday and arrested the alleged car thief, 22-year-old Dillon Valenti.

The little girl was not harmed.
