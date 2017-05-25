A helicopter just crashed in Delaware... pic.twitter.com/JnSwjDWIKY — Yilu @ U.S. (@zhouyilu) May 25, 2017

Deadly helicopter crash: Rick Williams and Sarah Bloomquist report on breaking news during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on May 25, 2017.

One person is dead after a medical helicopter crashed in New Castle County, Delaware.Action News has learned it was a PennSTAR helicopter that was registered to the University of Pennsylvania.The crash happened around 11:55 a.m. Thursday about one mile south of the New Castle County Airport.Action News has learned that the helicopter was flying into the airport at the time it went down. The last flight plan showed it leaving Atlantic City at 11:17 a.m.The chopper was not on a life-saving operation at the time, officials say, and the only person on board was the pilot.Video and photos from the scene showed flames and a large plume of smoke rising from the crash scene.The name of the person who was killed is not yet known.----------