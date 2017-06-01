NEWS

Philadelphia City Councilman critical but stable after being stabbed during robbery attempt

City councilman stabbed: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on June 1, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being stabbed during an attempted robbery outside his home in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue.

Philadelphia City Councilman stabbed in attempted robbery. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 31, 2017.



Police say the councilman-at-large was exiting his car when he was stabbed in the back.

Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in the city's University City section.

Oh underwent emergency surgery overnight, and is listed in critical but stable condition. He is expected to recover.



City officials, including the fire commissioner and Philadelphia City Council president, were among the well-wishers who came to hospital to check on Oh early Thursday.

Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood to see if any surveillance cameras captured images that will help them track down Oh's attacker.

