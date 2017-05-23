NEWS

Philadelphia man exonerated after 24 years in prison: I feel wonderful

EMBED </>More Videos

Phila. man exonerated after 24 years in prison: I feel wonderful. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 23, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia man has been exonerated after spending 24 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.

Shaurn Thomas was all smiles as he celebrated with his fiancée Stephonia Long and his lawyers from the Pennsylvania Innocence Project.

He was released from a prison in Frackville, Pennsylvania Tuesday.

"I feel wonderful, a free man. I can't feel no better," Thomas said. "Hey man, just got to believe in God, and had the right legal team, and keep fighting."

Thomas had maintained his innocence since he was arrested at the age of 19 for the murder of a Puerto Rican businessman back in November of 1990.

All along he had said he was at a hearing on another matter at the former youth study center during the morning of the crime.

His mother and sister said they were with him, but nobody would believe them.

Finally, at a court hearing Tuesday, a judge threw out the conviction after the district attorney's office agreed with his lawyers that the evidence against him did not support the conviction.

"It feels amazing. It's one of the best feelings I ever had to see Shaurn Thomas walk out of prison. A lot of hard work went into it. We, at times, thought this would never happen, but it finally happened today," Jim Figorski of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project said.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia man exonerated after 24 years in prison. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on May 23, 2017.



Thomas says he holds no grudges against authorities after losing 24 years of his life behind bars.
"I don't got no animosity towards nobody. What for? Life's too short for that. You can't get it back. I just move on forward. It's a tragedy that happened to me, but I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one," Thomas said.

His first meal out of prison? Thomas planned to have the Ultimate Feast at Red Lobster.

He also used a cell phone for the very first time.

"I got to use a cell phone for the first time. It felt funny, but it was a wonderful thing," Thomas said.

The Philadelphia District attorney's office, however, will announce whether they expect to retry Thomas at a hearing next month.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsmurderprison
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Newark Airport temporarily closes after engine fire
1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting
Officials: NJ nuclear power plant warning was an error
Manchester attack has Philly focused on soft targets
More News
Top Stories
Britain raises terror level to critical after concert attack
Officials: NJ nuclear power plant warning was an error
Plane engine catches fire at Newark Airport, 5 injured
Passengers arrive from Manchester still in shock
Manchester attack has Philly focused on soft targets
1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting
Man shot 6 times in Olney
Show More
Fiery tanker-truck blast kills driver in California
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
NFL cuts OT to 10 minutes and opens up end zone celebrations
Jury deliberations start in David Creato murder trial
11 people seated on Bill Cosby jury; defense sees race bias
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Britain raises terror level to critical after concert attack
Manchester attack has Philly focused on soft targets
Jury deliberations start in David Creato murder trial
More Video