Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --Philadelphia police have identified a 14-year-old boy killed in a shooting on Monday night.
Tymier Fraiser died after being shot around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street.
Police say Fraiser was shot multiple times.
He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition. He died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The shooting also left a 16-year-old boy wounded. He was hit in the shoulder and is hospitalized in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and there was no word on a motive for the shooting.
