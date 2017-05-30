NEWS

Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting

Teen shot and killed: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on May 30, 2017. (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified a 14-year-old boy killed in a shooting on Monday night.

Tymier Fraiser died after being shot around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street.

Police say Fraiser was shot multiple times.

He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition. He died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Watch raw video from the Action Cam at the scene in Port Richmond where two teenage boys were shot, one died.



The shooting also left a 16-year-old boy wounded. He was hit in the shoulder and is hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and there was no word on a motive for the shooting.
Teen killed, another injured in Port Richmond. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 29, 2017.


