NEWS

Philadelphia religious leaders come together to stand against hate

EMBED </>More News Videos

Religious leaders of all faiths and denominations gathered in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Christians. Muslims. Jews.

They stood together on the same stage Monday afternoon at the Lutheran Theological Seminary of Philadelphia. They vowed to unite to fight acts of hatred like the desecration of the Jewish cemetery in Wissinoming.

"We come together as faith leaders to say not in our name and not in our city and not in our region," Rabbi David Straus of Main Line Reform Temple said.

"Every time we are attacked by hate in a cemetery or beyond we come together in solidarity," Rabbi Jill Maderer of Rodeph Shalom said.

Each religious leader condemned the recent rise in anti-Semitic activity and a climate of hate.

Monsignor Daniel Kutys of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia read a letter sent from Archbishop Chaput said.

"Violence and hate against anyone simply because of who they are is inexcusable," the letter stated.

Jewish leaders said there is fear. On the same day, threatening calls came into Jewish community centers and day schools in the Philadelphia area and around the country.

"Of course this is threatening and disrupting and our children are feeling scared. And we want it to stop now," Naomi Adler of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said.

This interfaith group promised to do all they can to make that happen.

"I wanted to stand today and add my voice of support and stand against the bigotry and intolerance, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. We are all in this together," Imam Anwar Muhaimin of Masjid Quba said.

At the conclusion of Monday's gathering, organizers announced they will be holding an event on Independence Mall on Thursday at noon. They are calling it "Stand Against Hate".

People of all denominations - or none at all - are welcome to attend.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsreligion
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Philadelphia Jewish community feels 'threatened' after gravestones toppled
Seaside Heights upgrading roller coaster following Sandy
DOJ withdraws from part of voter ID lawsuit in Texas
Viola Davis wins best supporting actress Oscar for her role in 'Fences'
More News
Top Stories
Show of support for Jewish community following vandalism
Police: Threats against Jewish centers in NJ, Del. unfounded
Bucks County nurse accused of recording patients
Sequestered jury from outside area to decide Cosby case
Seaside Heights upgrading roller coaster following Sandy
SpaceX says it will fly 2 private citizens to moon next year
Del. officials shut down illegal tattoo parlor
Show More
Companies head to court over casino's "Trump" signs
Sewer leak swamps Kensington street following storm
Police: Woman falsely reported abduction attempt in Sicklerville
76ers: Joel Embiid, battling knee injury, out indefinitely
'Biggest Loser' host suffers heart attack at NYC gym
More News
Top Video
Show of support for Jewish community following vandalism
Seaside Heights upgrading roller coaster following Sandy
New line of injectable fillers aim to fix problems
Action News Update
More Video