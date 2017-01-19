NEWS

PHOTOS: Four-star spa hotel struck by avalanche in central Italy

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">This photo taken from a video shows show piles of snow and rubble inside the hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday. (Italian Finance Police via AP)</span></div>
Related Topics:
newsavalancheu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Treasury Pick Exchanges Barbs With Senators at Hearing
NC Town Puzzled by Mysterious 'Loud Boom'
Pence Says Transition Finished 'On Schedule and Under Budget'
March for women's rights in Center City
More News
Top Stories
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Feds grant Pennsylvania 4 more months to comply with Real ID
Inauguration week event schedule
Trump lands in Washington area for inauguration
March for women's rights in Center City
Over 652K vehicles involved in latest Takata air bag recall
Center City letter bomb victim speaks to Action News
Show More
Police: Man assaulted wife after dream that she was cheating
Rescuers search for 30 after avalanche hits Italian hotel
Woman, 91, fights off intruder in her NJ home
Trio sought in armed robbery at Manayunk shop
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos