Pilot hurt after small plane crashes in Mercer Co., N.J.

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in Mercer County that left a pilot injured.

It happened before 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Trenton Robbinsville Airport on Sharon Road.

Police say the pilot of a single engine plane was trying to land and lost control.

The plane ended up a wooded area adjacent to the runway.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed one wing partially separated from plane's fuselage.

The pilot, who was alone in the plane, was taken to the Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton with injuries described as minor.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the crash.

