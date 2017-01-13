Police: 2 men found shot inside tow truck in Tacony

Two men are in critical condition following a shooting in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.The Action Cam was along the 6600 block of Hegerman Street Friday night.There shortly after 8, police say they arrived to find a 48-year-old man in the driver's seat of a tow truck and a 28-year-old man in the passenger's seat.The 48-year-old had been shot more than once, police say, and the 28-year-old was shot in the head.Police say shots were fired from outside the passenger's side door of the truck.Police are looking for two suspects seen running away from the scene. The incident was captured on surveillance video, and police are hoping it will help in their search for the gunmen.Investigators are trying to determine if the violence is related to Thursday night's deadly shooting that happened on Melrose near Orthodox.