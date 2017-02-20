Police: 2nd woman kidnapped in New Castle County

PIKE CREEK, Del. (WPVI) --Police say a woman was kidnapped on Sunday evening in New Castle County, Delaware, making it the second kidnapping in less than a week.
Investigators say both may have been committed by the same man, and both women appear to have been targeted at random.
The most recent incident happened at the Arundel Apartments in Pike Creek.
According to investigators, a woman arrived home around 7:45 p.m. when she was confronted by a man wearing a black mask, dark clothing, and armed with a gun.
The woman was forced into her apartment where the suspect demanded money, police say. He then also physically and sexually assaulted the victim, according to investigators.
The suspect then took the victim outside and forced her into her vehicle, police say, then drove her to several ATMs in the area and forced her to withdraw money in the Pike Creek area.
In this incident, and similar to the previous incident, police say the man would "talk to himself about his intentions and plans."
Eventually, the woman was able to escape and call 911.
Investigators believe it is the same suspect who kidnapped a woman back on the evening of February 13th.
That woman was abducted from the Top of the Hill Apartments on Prior Road in North Wilmington.
In that case, police say a woman told them she had just exited her vehicle when a man approached her and pulled out a gun.
He forced her back inside of the car and made her drive to a nearby ATM along Marsh Road to withdraw money, she said.
At some point during the abduction, police say he punched her and had "unlawful sexual contact' with her.
She was later released back at the same complex.
Neighbors are shaken by the crime.
"I've always felt safe here, but after the incident last night I don't feel safe," said Courtney Porstman.
Police say they are taking steps to help keep residents safe.
"We will have increased patrols throughout many of our communities. Our communications with our residents within New Castle County will also be increased," said interim New Castle Co. Police Chief Vaughn Bond.
Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage of the area or information pertaining to this investigation to please contact Detective Levy via e-mail at cilevy@nccde.org.
You can also submit a tip by calling (302) 573-2800 or at http://www.nccpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit the New Castle County Police Department Facebook page.
