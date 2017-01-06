Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Police and rescue personnel respond to a deadly shooting at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

A lone shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport Friday, killing five people and injuring eight before he was taken into custody, officials said.Despite earlier unconfirmed reports of additional shots fired, police now say there has been no other shooting at the airport.Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida identified the gunman as Esteban Santiago and said that he was carrying a military ID, but that it was unclear whether it was his."We don't know a motive at this point," Nelson said. "This could well be someone who is mentally deranged, or in fact it could be someone who had a much more sinister motive that we have to worry about every day, and that is terrorism. We can't conclude that."The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene and emergency medical workers treated at least one bleeding victim on the tarmac.Authorities have not yet released a motive for the shooting inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada.The Broward County Sheriff's Office cited multiple deaths on its Twitter account, and Gov. Rick Scott was headed to the airport for a briefing by law enforcement.News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by.Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said that a lone shooter was responsible for the attack and had been taken into custody."We have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2," she said.Jillian Saunders, from Palm Beach, Florida, told The Associated Press in direct Twitter messages that she was watching the activity on the tarmac from a plane scheduled to fly to Los Angeles."Everything you see on the news is happening outside my window," she said. "I am luckily on the plane and they said we are right now the safest people at the airport."Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."Airport officials said on the airport's website that it was suspending flights. Earlier in the day, the Federal Aviation Administration regulated the pace of flights because of heavy volume after morning fog. According to tracking service FlightAware, about 60 flights to and from Fort Lauderdale were delayed and fewer than a dozen canceled before the shooting.