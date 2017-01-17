NEWS

Police: All clear after suspicious package found at Temple University

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have given the all clear after a suspicious package was found at Temple University on Tuesday morning.

Police detonated the package as a precaution.



There was no immediate word as to what was in the package.

An investigation into the situation continues.

Philadelphia police say the package was found at a loading dock in the area of North 12th and West Norris Street around 9 a.m.

That package had orange and red wires exposed.

300 students had to be evacuated from the College of Engineering.
