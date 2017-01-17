WATCH: Phila Police Bomb Squad performs bomb disposal outside College of Engineering Tuesday morning after 2 suspicious packages found. pic.twitter.com/htIwFbzeuc — Temple Update (@TempleUpdate) January 17, 2017

Philadelphia police have given the all clear after a suspicious package was found at Temple University on Tuesday morning.Police detonated the package as a precaution.There was no immediate word as to what was in the package.An investigation into the situation continues.Philadelphia police say the package was found at a loading dock in the area of North 12th and West Norris Street around 9 a.m.That package had orange and red wires exposed.300 students had to be evacuated from the College of Engineering.