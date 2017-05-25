NEWS

Police: Bartender arrested for selling drugs in Radnor

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Bartender arrested for selling drugs in Radnor. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 24, 2017. (WPVI)

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say a bartender was arrested for selling drugs out of a main line restaurant.

He worked at Estia Taverna, right across from Radnor High School.

They say 31-year-old Edson Arechaga or Bridgeport sold cocaine to undercover officers four separate times, while he was on the job.

Health officials temporarily closed the restaurant to check whether any drugs had been stashed inside.
