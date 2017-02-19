During the near constant hustle and bustle of the Frankford Transportation Center, Philadelphia police gathered evidence from an altercation that happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon."I'm really surprised that this happened during the day time. This is ridiculous," said Farouk Toubar of Mayfair.Police say around 2 p.m. there was a fare dispute between two cab drivers outside of the Frankford Terminal.One cab driver pulled a gun, the other a knife.A 52-year-old man was shot in the left side of the stomach. He was shot once in the head and the neck."This area right here is getting more scary for sure. More crimes because a couple years ago it wasn't like that at all," said Toubar.The victim was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.The driver was arrested by SEPTA authorities and taken to a local department. Police say he did have a permit to carry.------