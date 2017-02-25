Police: Car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans; 28 hurt

New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.Investigators believe a black pick-up truck hit three other vehicles before it slammed into the pedestrians."When I heard the impact over here, I seen the truck hitting the people on the ground coming through the crowd," an eyewitness said.Police say they have one person in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.Testing is underway to confirm if the driver was, in fact, under the influence.------