Police: Couple ID'd in murder-suicide in Lehigh County

Police: Couple ID'd in murder-suicide in Lehigh County. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 7, 2017.

Authorities are investigating what's believed to be a murder-suicide in Lehigh County.

Pennsylvania state police responded to the home on the 1900 block of Belleview Drive in Whitehall Township Thursday afternoon.

Later in the evening, the coroner identified the deceased as 35-year-old Kelsy Thomson and 41-year-old Brian Thomson.

Neighbors say the couple were parents of young daughters.
