NEWS

Police: Delivery driver abducted, raped in Germantown

Breaking News from Action News and 6abc.com

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating the abduction and rape of a delivery driver in the city's Germantown section.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Washington Lane.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was making deliveries for a private company at the location when a gunman forced himself into her vehicle.

The man forced the woman to drive to another location and raped her, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsrapeabductionnew year's eve
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Suspect in trooper's death shot, killed during encounter
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
2 pedestrians struck, killed in Broomall
Philadelphia readies to bring in New Year
More News
Top Stories
Police: Suspect in trooper's death shot, killed during encounter
2 pedestrians struck, killed in Broomall
Body found along creek in Haddon Twp., N.J.
New Year's Eve fun, fireworks at Penn's Landing
Philadelphia readies to bring in New Year
Police: Whale spotted swimming in New York City's East River
Times Square ready for annual New Year's Eve bash
Show More
SEPTA expands Regional Rail service for New Year's Eve
PATCO offering free rides for first time on New Year's Eve
2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert
1 dead after Route 70 crash in Medford, NJ
Police: Teen boy driving stolen vehicle leads cops on chase
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos