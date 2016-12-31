Police: Delivery driver abducted, raped in Germantown

Philadelphia police are investigating the abduction and rape of a delivery driver in the city's Germantown section.It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Washington Lane.Police say a 32-year-old woman was making deliveries for a private company at the location when a gunman forced himself into her vehicle.The man forced the woman to drive to another location and raped her, police say.The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.