Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping, police say
A school bus driver is facing charges for leaving a child on a running bus while he went grocery shopping in West Philadelphia. (WPVI)

A school bus driver is facing charges for leaving a child on a running bus while he went grocery shopping in West Philadelphia.

Police say the driver picked up the 7-year-old boy from Cornerstone Christian Academy at 58th and Chester streets Monday afternoon.

The man then stopped at the Shop Rite supermarket at 67th Street and Haverford Avenue and went inside.

A passerby noticed the child alone on the bus and called police, who say officers waited at the bus for ten minutes.

When he didn't return, they went inside and found him.

The man was taken into custody and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The boy was not hurt in any way and has been returned to his parents.
