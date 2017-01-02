NEWS

Police: Fight caught on camera involving Philadelphia officer under investigation
Police are investigating a fight in Southwest Philadelphia and video of the altercation is spreading fast across social media. (WPVI)

Police tell Action News a large group of teens was fighting at 54th and Springfield Monday afternoon.

As police broke up the fight, one officer and a female separated from the group.

The officer threw the young woman to the ground, jumped on top of her, and can be seen hitting her.

The video does not show what happened right before that.

Police tell Action News they have the video as well, and the Internal Affairs Unit is investigating.
