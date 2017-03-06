EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1787881" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police respond to Center City and make arrests.

Approximately 25 people, mostly teenagers, were taken into custody following an unruly mob and fight in Center City Philadelphia.It all began around 5:30 p.m. Monday at 15th and Market streets.Police responded to a large crowd of teens running up and down the street.Officers arrived in patrol cars and on bicycles.That's when a large fight was reported followed by a mob running into the subway area and then onto Chestnut Street.At one point, a group of at least three dozen teenagers rushed inside a Wells Fargo bank located at 15th and Chestnut.A few seconds later, the group exited and continued to run through the streets.A short time later, police responded to SEPTA's Walnut-Locust station for the report of an unruly crowd running in the station and along the platform.During all the mayhem, at least one person was injured and taken to Jefferson University Hospital for observation.Police apprehended an unspecified number of suspects and took them in for questioning.------