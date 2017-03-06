NEWS

Police make arrests after mob of teenagers runs through Center City

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chopper 6 showed a large group of young adults entering and exiting the Wells Fargo bank located at 15th and Chestnut streets. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Approximately 25 people, mostly teenagers, were taken into custody following an unruly mob and fight in Center City Philadelphia.

It all began around 5:30 p.m. Monday at 15th and Market streets.

Police responded to a large crowd of teens running up and down the street.

Officers arrived in patrol cars and on bicycles.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police respond to Center City and make arrests.



That's when a large fight was reported followed by a mob running into the subway area and then onto Chestnut Street.

At one point, a group of at least three dozen teenagers rushed inside a Wells Fargo bank located at 15th and Chestnut.

A few seconds later, the group exited and continued to run through the streets.

A short time later, police responded to SEPTA's Walnut-Locust station for the report of an unruly crowd running in the station and along the platform.

During all the mayhem, at least one person was injured and taken to Jefferson University Hospital for observation.

Police apprehended an unspecified number of suspects and took them in for questioning.

Watch for a full report tonight on Action News at 10 on PHL17 and Action News at 11 on 6abc.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsflash mobarrestCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US setting up missile defense system in South Korea
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul
Attempted kidnapping, robbery in Newark
NCIS investigating posting of nude photos of female Marines
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
4-alarm fire damages fitness club fire in Northeast Philadelphia
Attempted kidnapping, robbery in Newark
House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul
NCIS investigating posting of nude photos of female Marines
Trump signs new anti-terror travel ban without new fanfare
Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights
Show More
1 killed, 1 critical in teen brothers shooting
Ben Carson compares slavery to immigration to America
Missing Uber driver found dead at Atlantic Co. motel
Police: Missing 7-year-old boy found safe
AccuWeather: Warmer Air Moving In. Winter Returns Later This Week
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
1 killed, 1 critical in teen brothers shooting
Baby giraffes make Six Flags Great Adventure debut
More Video