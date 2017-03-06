NEWS

Police: Man fired for drinking on job tried to kill boss

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police in Florida arrested a man they say tried to kill his boss after he got fired for drinking on the job. (WPVI)

Police in Florida arrested a man they say tried to kill his boss after he got fired for drinking on the job.

Surveillance cameras captured the entire attack.

Police say Osorio Reyes first tried to stab his boss, Renaldo Mendez, but he fought him off with a rock.

A few minutes later, Reyes ran Mendez over in his truck.

Amazingly, a fence saved Mendez and then Reyes made one last attempt.

"He tried to run him over again a second time, as he's dragging a complete fence behind his pickup truck," Carl Zogby of the Hialeah Police Department said.

Police say the victim is fine.

Amazingly, Mendez didn't want to press charges. Hialeah police only found out when the warehouse owner called about his torn up fence.

Now, Reyes is in jail facing 2nd degree attempted murder and a possible life sentence.

------
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldattempted murder
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 killed, 1 critical in teen brothers shooting
Reaction to President Trump's new travel ban is swift and mixed
Shelter in place order issued as crews battle 4-alarm fitness club fire
LIVE @ 5: Press conference on Upper Darby daycare case
More News
Top Stories
Shelter in place order issued as crews battle 4-alarm fitness club fire
LIVE @ 5: Press conference on Upper Darby daycare case
Missing Uber driver found dead at Atlantic Co. motel
1 killed, 1 critical in teen brothers shooting
NFL Announces Draft Ticket Details
TCM host Robert Osborne has died, network says
Trump signs new anti-terror travel ban without new fanfare
Show More
Juice order at Chinese buffet causes children throat burns
Man facing traffic, drug charges after driving into house
Suspects sought in beating, robbery in S. Philly
Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights
Pa. Senate Democrats resist ransom in cyberattack
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Suspects sought in beating, robbery in S. Philly
Shelter in place order issued as crews battle 4-alarm fitness club fire
Fire damages home in Upper Providence
More Video