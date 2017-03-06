Police: Man fired for drinking on job tried to kill boss

Police in Florida arrested a man they say tried to kill his boss after he got fired for drinking on the job.Surveillance cameras captured the entire attack.Police say Osorio Reyes first tried to stab his boss, Renaldo Mendez, but he fought him off with a rock.A few minutes later, Reyes ran Mendez over in his truck.Amazingly, a fence saved Mendez and then Reyes made one last attempt."He tried to run him over again a second time, as he's dragging a complete fence behind his pickup truck," Carl Zogby of the Hialeah Police Department said.Police say the victim is fine.Amazingly, Mendez didn't want to press charges. Hialeah police only found out when the warehouse owner called about his torn up fence.Now, Reyes is in jail facing 2nd degree attempted murder and a possible life sentence.------