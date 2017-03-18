NEWS

Police: Man shot, held hostage after botched drug deal in Kensington

A man says he was shot in the leg and held hostage for more than a week in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
On March 10, the 41-year-old went to a home along the 3500 block of Stouton Street to buy drugs.

There was an altercation over money, and the victim was held inside the house against his will.

When he tried to leave, he was shot in the shin.

Police say the man was assaulted for eight days and forced to work off his debt.

On Saturday, he was able to escape and get help.

Police have arrested a 34-year old man.

A 24-year-old man is still being sought.

