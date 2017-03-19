NEWS

Police: Man tries to kill wife multiple times, kills himself

A man tried killing his wife and himself multiple times Saturday, police said. He died in his attempt.

Police say a man tried killing his wife and himself multiple times Saturday in Houston, Texas.

The man stabbed his wife sometime Saturday, police say. They both got into a truck when he then tried to kill both of them by driving into a barrier on I-610. Neither were seriously injured.

Police say the man then tried to shoot her with a shotgun Sunday morning, hitting her in the arm, but she was able to get away and get to a hospital.

He then shot himself near the 1700 block of North Loop West, police say.

The exact timing of events is still somewhat unclear.

The man died on the scene.

There's no word on the woman's condition.
