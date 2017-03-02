NEWS

Police: Man who walked naked down Del. street arrested

GEORGETOWN, Del. (WPVI) --
A man accused of exposing himself and committing a lewd act at least two times has been arrested in Delaware.

Donald Maxwell Jr. is accused of being the man who performed a lewd act while standing naked on Haines Street in Newark early Wednesday morning.

He was allegedly spotted in two separate incidents, by two different female University of Delaware students.

Officers used surveillance video to locate the suspect's vehicle, a 2011 silver Dodge Charger.

After running the vehicle's registration, they determined it belonged to Maxwell.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing, lewdness and indecent exposure.

------
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsindecent exposurelewdnessGeorgetown
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LIVE: President Trump speaks aboard USS Gerald R. Ford
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Teenager charged in attack on Chester County woman
Timeline of Jeff Sessions' connections with Russian ambassador
Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
More News
Top Stories
Teenager charged in attack on Chester County woman
Hundreds 'Stand Against Hate' at Philadelphia rally
LIVE: President Trump speaks aboard USS Gerald R. Ford
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
Service resumes on SEPTA's West Trenton Line after fire
Teen pushes nephew to safety, struck by truck in Olney
Show More
Sessions should recuse himself from Russia inquiries if subject of DOJ investigation, Paul Ryan says
Man injured after tree falls on Delaware County home
Tree crushes pair of school buses in Ocean County
3 suspects sought in Overbrook home invasion, robbery
Snapchat parent rockets higher in Wall Street debut
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos