Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police say a New Jersey man is under arrest for allegedly taking 'upskirt' photos of women inside pharmacies in Mercer County.

Jeffrey Wilson Jr., 30, of Hamilton Township, is charged with invasion of privacy and harassment.

Investigators say he took the images using cameras hidden in his sneakers.

The incidents happened April 28, 2017 at the ShopRite at 130 Marketplace Boulevard and the ShopRite at Route 33 in Hamilton.

Police say Wilson followed a woman and her daughter in the bakery aisle of the store on Marketplace Blvd. The woman allegedly told police Wilson followed her and loitered around while they were shopping.

Investigators say that report led to an investigation, which revealed additional victims.

More charges against Wilson are possible, police say.

