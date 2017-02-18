Police: Officer injured in dirt bike chase in North Philly

A Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer is recovering from an injured leg after a miles-long police chase, involving a group of people riding dirt bikes in North Philadelphia.For nearly two hours Saturday night, Philadelphia police shut down Diamond Street, between 23rd and 24th streets, as they gathered whatever evidence they could find on a police pursuit that may have started with the sound of gunshots.Authorities tell Action News they heard what sounded like gunfire, though they have yet to find any shell casings. But it set off a pursuit involving multiple dirt bikes.The chase went through Allegheny and 3rd streets, where a man was arrested and a bike was recovered.That's where a female Highway Patrol officer was injured, possibly a broken leg.The chase continued, and another bike was found at 5th and Erie.Another man and his bike were recovered at Front and Gurney streets.No weapons were recovered at any of the scenes.How the officer was injured and her condition have not been released.Police are still investigating if what they heard was in fact a gunshot, and if it was, whether it was directed at them.The investigation is ongoing.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as details emerge in this developing story.------