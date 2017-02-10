Philly PD save 2 women during a violent home invasion in SW. They arrest the armed suspects inside the home too. @6abc pic.twitter.com/bvpYpWJVYc — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) February 10, 2017

Police rescued two women during a violent home invasion in Southwest Philadelphia.They say thankfully neighbors heard screams and called 911 and officers were able to save the women.Three men allegedly broke into a home before 2 a.m. Friday on the 2100 block of South 66th Street.Police say those men demanded money and tied up the women with speaker wire.Officers arrived and through the window they saw at least one man with a mask.Once the officers got into the home, they rescued the women in their 60s, and arrested the three intruders.One of the women told police, she was in the kitchen, and one of the suspects put a knife to her throat and demanded to know where the money was.The suspects, 2 armed with guns and the other with a knife, ransacked the home.They had jewelry and some cash stuffed in their pockets when police arrested them.Police say there have been a string of home invasions targeting Asian business owners, but these women do not own a business.A younger man who lives in the home works at a restaurant. But he was not home during the break-in.Police are trying to determine if there is a connection.