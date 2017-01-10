Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims' assaulted

Police are looking for four men after a woman was assaulted and robbed, and a man was shot in Philadelphia's Frankford section.It happened when an 18-year-old woman got off a bus at Pratt Street. She walked a couple of blocks and was assaulted and robbed on the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue.Three armed men, wearing masks approached her and announced a robbery. They allegedly struck her in the head, and stole $20 in cash, and a cell phone from her.She went to Aria Frankford Hospital to be checked out, and while she was there a 30-year-old man arrived to the hospital who also was attacked and robbed by the same three men.He was on the 5000 block of Griscom Street when he was approached. Police say he resisted the robbers and was shot in the hip by one of the suspects.He managed to walk to the hospital for treatment.Both the victims are in stable condition.Police say the men got into a getaway car with a fourth man as the driver. The car was possibly a 2004 white Chevy Impala.Investigators are checking out the area surveillance cameras.