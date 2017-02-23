Police: School worker showed indecent images of herself

A worker at a school in Rosemont, Pa. is accused of, among other acts, showing students indecent images of herself.Maya Johnson, 35, of Philadelphia, was a direct care staff member at Presbyterian Children's Village.Her exact role with the kids is still not clear.According to police, students accused Johnson of showing them inappropriate pictures of her in lingerie from her iPhone.Police say the alleged victims include three juvenile students and an 18-year-old student.Johnson is also accused of flashing her buttocks at students. Another student also accuses Johnson of showing a video to students of herself performing a sex act.That video was on a cell phone and, according to an affidavit, she made it for her boyfriend. All the students involved told police they felt very uncomfortable by the pictures and video.The students reported the incident to staff members at the school, who then contacted authorities. She was fired after an investigation.Radnor police say she was also employed at five different schools or other establishments where she could have contact with children."We will be following up with those places as well and notifying Children and Youth Services of that situation," said Lt. Christopher Flanagan.Police say Johnson was released on bail and has no prior criminal record.This is not the first time the Village has dealt with allegations like this. Earlier this month, a 28-year-old female teacher, Nina Scott of Downingtown, was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old student.The Village is a court ordered facility for children with emotional and behavioral problems.------