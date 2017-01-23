Police shoot attacking suspect in Wilmington

A man is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened around 6 p.m. Monday along the 1700 block of West 13th Street.Police were called to a home for an unknown disturbance.When police arrived, they say a man jumped out of the door and attacked the officer.The officer opened fire striking the suspect twice in the chest.The suspect was taken to Christiana Hospital.There is no word on his condition at this time.The officer was not injured.