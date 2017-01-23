NEWS

Police shoot attacking suspect in Wilmington

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
A man is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday along the 1700 block of West 13th Street.

Police were called to a home for an unknown disturbance.

When police arrived, they say a man jumped out of the door and attacked the officer.

The officer opened fire striking the suspect twice in the chest.

The suspect was taken to Christiana Hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

The officer was not injured.
Related Topics:
newsdel. newspolice-involved shootingshootingattackWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Grandson charged in fatal Southwest Philadelphia stabbing
'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump
McCain Doesn't Know if He Has 'Utmost Confidence' in President Trump
Ex-President George HW Bush Moved Out of ICU; Barbara Bush Sent Home
More News
Top Stories
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter
Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Stormy Evening
Woman charged with man's shooting death in Manayunk
Photos show fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting Pa., NJ
Part of Center City mural falls on parked cars amid high winds
Show More
Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says
Grandson charged in fatal Southwest Philadelphia stabbing
Police: Scam uses NJ high school in fake letter
Popular Concord High School teacher passes away unexpectedly
'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos