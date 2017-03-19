NEWS

Police shoot suspect after two-state chase

OCEAN VIEW, Del. (WPVI) --
A suspect is hospitalized in serious condition after getting shot by officers who say he tried to run them down.

Investigators say the 31-year-old suspect led them on a chase that started in Maryland and ended near Ocean View, Delaware just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect drove into a dead end then put the vehicle in reverse and headed toward two officers standing in the street.

After yelling for the suspect to stop, the officers opened fire.

It's not clear why the man took off from police in Maryland.

