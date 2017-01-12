Police stop unconscious driver in Tennessee

Police officers in Tennessee used their patrol cars to stop an unconscious driver.Dashcam video shows the car rolling through an intersection in Mount Juliet on Sunday night.Moments earlier, police say the car hit another vehicle.A man following the erratic driver called 911."He just crossed four lanes of traffic, jumped a curb,about hit a car head-on. I've got the red light, he's sat through one. He's got a flat tire where he jumped the curb. Man someone's got to hurry. He's literally rolling through this light."Police had to break windows to pull the driver out.The driver who is in his early 30s was rushed to the hospital.He is expected to be okay.Criminal charges against the driver are pending.Police say they are working to figure out why he was unconscious.