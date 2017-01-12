NEWS

Police stop unconscious driver in Tennessee
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police officers in Tennessee used their patrol cars to stop an unconscious driver. (WPVI)

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WPVI) --
Police officers in Tennessee used their patrol cars to stop an unconscious driver.

Dashcam video shows the car rolling through an intersection in Mount Juliet on Sunday night.

Moments earlier, police say the car hit another vehicle.

A man following the erratic driver called 911.

"He just crossed four lanes of traffic, jumped a curb,about hit a car head-on. I've got the red light, he's sat through one. He's got a flat tire where he jumped the curb. Man someone's got to hurry. He's literally rolling through this light."

Police had to break windows to pull the driver out.

The driver who is in his early 30s was rushed to the hospital.

He is expected to be okay.

Criminal charges against the driver are pending.

Police say they are working to figure out why he was unconscious.
Related Topics:
newsdriveru.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Georgia Deputy in Dramatic Shootout Caught on Dashcam
Philly Zoo: Oldest aardvark in captivity in US dies at 28
Trump Sons Will Take 'Complete and Total Control' of Business
Stranger saves choking man in New York
More News
Top Stories
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
SW Philly deli worker beaten over price of sandwich
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair
Show More
Man shot by police during domestic violence incident
Man struck in Darby hit-and-run; driver sought
3 men injured in Wilmington triple shooting
Robbery victim dies of heart attack, suspect on trial for murder
Gun owner shoots man who carjacked, crashed SEPTA vehicle
More News
Top Video
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
More Video