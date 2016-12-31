NEWS

Police: Suspect dead in Pa. state trooper fatal shooting
Authorities have identified the state trooper as Landon Weaver. Police say suspect, 32-year-old Jason Robison is dead.

HESSTON, Pa. --
Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect, Jason Robison wanted in the fatal shooting of a state trooper is dead.

A manhunt was underway for 32-year-old Robison since the death of Trooper Landon Weaver.


It happened Friday night near Hesston in Juniata Township, southeast of Altoona.

Officer Weaver, was shot Friday night while responding to a report of a protection-from-abuse violation at a home in central Pennsylvania.

Weaver enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015 and was assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop G in Huntingdon. He's the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

The governor said he will be remembered for his bravery and willingness to serve.

Governor Wolf has order all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at Commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings
and grounds throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver.
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
