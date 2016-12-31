Police: Suspect dead in Pa. state trooper fatal shooting

Robison is deceased; more information to follow. https://t.co/vAxJUyJvdP — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 31, 2016

Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect, Jason Robison wanted in the fatal shooting of a state trooper is dead.A manhunt was underway for 32-year-old Robison since the death of Trooper Landon Weaver.It happened Friday night near Hesston in Juniata Township, southeast of Altoona.Officer Weaver, was shot Friday night while responding to a report of a protection-from-abuse violation at a home in central Pennsylvania.Weaver enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015 and was assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop G in Huntingdon. He's the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.The governor said he will be remembered for his bravery and willingness to serve.Governor Wolf has order all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at Commonwealth facilities, and all public buildingsand grounds throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver.