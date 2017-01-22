Police: Suspects sought in Germantown bar robbery

Surveillance video captured a frightening robbery at bar in Philadelphia's Germantown section.Philadelphia police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.They want you to take a good look at the video above.It captured a robbery of the Charlie "B" Bar back on Thursday September 1st.The bar is located along the 100 block of East Chelten Avenue.John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission said, "On September 1st at about 11:30 p.m., two black males enter that store armed with handguns, the one takes money out of the register, the other one lays the patrons on the floor takes the cash off of them."Both men then flee the scene.They are described as 5'11" to 6' tall, one is slim the other has a medium build.One of the suspect was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The other one was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and gloves.Both men were wearing masks covering their entire faces.Luckily no one was injured."That's what the fear is in the neighborhood, you know. You have guns, you go in there late at night. You got bar rooms. People drinking alcohol, you never know what it's going to erupt into," said Apeldorn.The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $2500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible.All you have to do is callAll calls will remain anonymous.