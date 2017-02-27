Police: Woman falsely reported abduction attempt in Sicklerville

A Camden County woman who said a man tried to kidnap her is now accused of making the whole thing up.Gloucester Township Police say 28-year-old Madison Garaguso of Sicklerville lied about the incident on Mayapple Road in Sicklerville on February 20th.Garaguso initially told investigators a man tried to pull her into a vehicle last Monday night.But they say she actually knew the 19-year-old man, identified as Tyler M. McGuirl of Sicklerville.The two apparently had an argument, and McGuirl took off in his SUV.Garaguso is charged with making a false police report and faces a court hearing.McGuirl, who was picked up by police after Garaguso's initial report, has been charged with an unrelated drug offense and is behind bars.------