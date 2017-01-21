NEWS

Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion in Chestnut Hill
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault in Philadelphia?s Chestnut Hill section early Saturday morning. (WPVI)

CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the unit block of East Chestnut Hill Avenue.

According to investigators, the man burst into the bedroom of a husband and wife.

He put a gun to the husband's head and forced the wife to perform a sex act, police say.

Afterward he demanded the woman's wallet and keys to the family vehicle, then fled in the Hyundai Elantra, according to authorities.

There was no word on the identity of the suspect.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newshome invasionsexual assaultNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate Confirms Secretaries of Defense, Homeland Security
At Least 3 Dead as Tornado Hits Mississippi
President Trump to Attend National Prayer Service
Police: Woman shoots man in Manayunk apartment
More News
Top Stories
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Police: Woman shoots man in Manayunk apartment
Delaware River Bridge closed due to structural problem
Jeweler accused of fencing stolen goods
Trump executive order first strike at ending at 'Obamacare'
Show More
Senate confirms Trump's picks for defense, homeland security
Police officer charged after daughter, 8, shot in Stratford, NJ
Dog found in trash bag gets new set of wheels
Over 200 arrested in DC protests near inauguration
Philadelphians peacefully protest inauguration of Donald Trump
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Barron Trump plays peek-a-boo with 10-month-old nephew
Ben Simmons slam dunks during 76ers practice
3,000 pounds of weed disguised as watermelons seized
Crews face frigid waters to save trapped deer
More Video