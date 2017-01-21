Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section early Saturday morning.The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the unit block of East Chestnut Hill Avenue.According to investigators, the man burst into the bedroom of a husband and wife.He put a gun to the husband's head and forced the wife to perform a sex act, police say.Afterward he demanded the woman's wallet and keys to the family vehicle, then fled in the Hyundai Elantra, according to authorities.There was no word on the identity of the suspect.