Police: Woman killed, driver tried to flee in Hunting Park crash

A woman is dead after a collision in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.It happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Old York Road near Luzerne Street.Police say the driver of a silver Nissan Altima crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Durango and an unoccupied parked car. The parked car then crashed into another parked vehicle.Investigators say the 43-year-old driver of the Nissan tried to walk away, but the 28-year-old driver of the Dodge held him at the scene until officers arrived.A female passenger in the Nissan, described to be in her late 20s, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she died from her injuries.The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Though earlier reports stated the driver had been charged with DUI, authorities now say no charges have been filed as of yet.An investigation is ongoing.