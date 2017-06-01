Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement is an abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 1, 2017
My statement on Today’s Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr— Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017
My thoughts on today's big mistake by President Trump to put America last - and the big fight he's started. Lets go. https://t.co/YmgI8FBwhg— John Kerry (@JohnKerry) June 1, 2017
Pres @BarackObama : Even in the absence of American leadership, I’m confident that states, cities, businesses will step up #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/HMni74lo2u— Kevin Lewis (@KLewis44) June 1, 2017
Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017
Withdrawing from the Paris accord turns a symbol of American leadership into a symbol of American isolation. Damages our economy & security— Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) June 1, 2017
.@realdonaldtrump's withdrawal from #ParisAccord is an abdication of American leadership. Rejection of both science & economic opportunity.— Ernest Moniz (@ErnestMoniz) June 1, 2017
Withdrawing from the Paris Accord is reckless.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2017
I’m signing an Executive Order affirming NY's role in fighting climate change. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/IMHVdNrHJc
A historic mistake. The United States should take the lead and #ActOnClimate not retreat from the #ParisAgreement. pic.twitter.com/BrsjNVKcFc— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 1, 2017
Trump just spun withdrawing from Paris Agreement to counter world leaders laughing at him. A disgrace. #ActOnClimate #ParisAgreement— Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) June 1, 2017
.@POTUS is committed to protecting middle class families by dealing another significant blow to #Obama's #waroncoal. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/KArn6qJH2y— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) June 1, 2017
My statement on @realDonaldTrump’s #ParisAgreement announcement #ActOnClimate https://t.co/XrIpW5d6k7 pic.twitter.com/TYiPIy5CaO— Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) June 1, 2017
By withdrawing from the Paris agreement, Trump has turned the US from a climate leader into a climate deadbeat https://t.co/Lr01W9EBht— Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) June 1, 2017