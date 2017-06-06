NEWS

Prosecutors: Men used Instagram for $50K bank fraud scheme

3 charged in Instagram fraud scheme.

Pennsylvania prosecutors say they've broken up a bank fraud scheme that used Instagram to carry out the con.

Shakour Smith, Ikeem Starks and Quadir Burley have been charged in the case.

They are accused of posting bank and credit union logos on their Instagram, and encouraging customers of those institutions to like the posts.

It's alleged that the men then reached out to those who liked the posts. The men promised the Instagram users a cut of fraudulent checks deposited and then withdrawn from their accounts.

Prosecutors say the scheme netted $50,000.

Smith, Starks and Burley are being held in Montgomery County Jail.

