Inauguration Day! Watch for traffic tie-ups in Center City area and Independence Mall. pic.twitter.com/2vneT0jcFa — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 20, 2017

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking visitors to avoid parts of Center City Monday, if possible, due to a number of planned protests.Police say several demonstrations and marches are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. in different parts of the city.The protests are expected to cause delays in the areas of Center City, City Hall, and Independence Mall until the evening hours."It is recommended that these areas be avoided if possible and public transportation be utilized as an alternative," police said in a statement.